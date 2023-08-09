Former Los Angeles Lakers All-Star AC Green thinks very highly of current forward Anthony Davis, and displayed it by comparing his skillset to many NBA legends.

Green starred for the Lakers for eight seasons in the 1980's and 90's, and was nicknamed “Iron Man” for almost never missing games due to injury or fatigue in his career. He has a strong pedigree and reputation among NBA circles, and is very qualified to speak on Davis' abilities.

Green appeared on the Youtube's “Scoop B Selects” show with Brandon ‘Scoop B' Selects, and was asked what he though about Anthony Davis and who he would compare him to after watching him star in the league for over a year.

“AD has a little bit of Dirk Nowitzki in him, he has a little bit of Karl Malone in him from the power standpoint at times in the paint by playing big and dominant but he was one of those big guys that almost was the big trend, ok?” Green said.

Green praised him highly with connections to Nowitzki and Malone, and even went a step further to discuss recent Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and his unique game.

“Kevin Garnett was someone who could be a power forward but has that perimeter game. He’s got his own little teeth and his own little niche. You gotta like that,” Green elaborated.

Davis recently signed a three-year, $186 million extension last week to keep him in Laker gold through 2028. Los Angeles will hope he can combine with LeBron James and their teammates to deliver another title after the 2020 shortened season championship.