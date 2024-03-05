Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is in a different stratosphere when it comes to racking up statistics; such is the life for the most durable superstar in NBA history, as even in his 21st professional season, James remains one of the best players in the association. This past Saturday, James made history by being the first player in league history to score 40,000 points in the regular season, further increasing the gap between him and the second on the all-time points leaderboard, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
James has been the bastion of consistency for all of his career; the Lakers star birthed 27/7/7 meme after all. But to put in greater perspective how little drop-off James has suffered throughout his illustrious career, the distribution of his 40,000+ career points shows how evenly-spread the Lakers star's production has been over 21 years, making him the one and only true king of longevity.
LeBron James' breakdown of how he got to 40,000 points is the epitome of consistency 👑 pic.twitter.com/7kqlMgqzPS
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 5, 2024
LeBron James is truly one of a kind, and this further cements that fact. It's unfathomable how a player of his physical stature (6'8, 250 lbs.) has barely suffered a decline over two decades, and his athleticism even at age 39 still puts him among the 99th percentile of athletes in the NBA.
It's also impressive that James has scored the last 10,000 points or so of his career in fewer games than it took for him to get from 20,000 to 30,000. After all, the Lakers star reached the 30,000 mark back in January 2018, when he was still a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. This means that even though he has missed more time than ever as a member of the Purple and Gold (due to a groin injury during the 2018-19 season, an ankle sprain in 2021, and a foot injury last year), he has still managed to fill in the scoring column at will.
For now, however, the one thing that will be on LeBron James' mind is leading the Lakers to a playoff spot. At the moment, they are in a precarious spot, being the 10th seed in the Western Conference, which means that they will have to win two games in the Play-In Tournament just to secure a playoff berth.