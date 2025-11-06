The Seattle Seahawks made one of the NFL’s most notable midseason moves by acquiring wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Seattle sent its 2026 fourth and fifth-round draft picks to New Orleans in exchange for the All-Pro playmaker, who is in the final year of his contract.

Shaheed, who began his career with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Weber State in 2022, opened up about the trade during his introductory press conference in Seattle on Wednesday.

“It was a bittersweet feeling, a lot of excitement from my family and from me,” Shaheed said (h/t ESPN's Brady Henderson). “I’m excited about the journey, excited to be here, and excited to be part of the organization. So far it's been nothing but welcoming, just feeling good right now.”

So far this season, Shaheed has recorded 44 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.3 yards per catch. His career totals stand at 138 receptions for 2,055 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns, along with a rushing score and two punt-return touchdowns. Renowned for his blazing speed, the 27-year-old has six career touchdowns of at least 50 yards and ranks among the NFL’s top ten in both air yards per target (13.63) and yards per reception (14.9) since entering the league.

Seattle’s decision to acquire Shaheed addressed both depth and explosiveness at wide receiver. The team had been short-handed, with Cooper Kupp (hamstring/heel), Jake Bobo (Achilles), and Dareke Young (hip) all recovering from injuries.

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who coached Shaheed in New Orleans last season, sees him as a seamless fit for Seattle’s vertical passing scheme. His familiarity with Kubiak’s system should allow him to contribute immediately in motion, over-route, and post/corner concepts that exploit defensive spacing and maximize play-action opportunities.

Shaheed also adds another dimension to an already dynamic Seahawks offense. Quarterback Sam Darnold leads the NFL in yards per attempt (9.6) and yards per completion (13.7), while Jaxon Smith-Njigba sits atop the league in receiving yards (948) and yards per game (118.5). Seattle’s seven completions of 40-plus yards lead the league, and Shaheed’s deep-threat ability will stretch defenses even further.

In addition to his offensive role, Shaheed strengthens Seattle’s special teams unit. The 2023 Pro Bowl and AP first-team All-Pro returner posted 25 punt returns for 339 yards and a touchdown, along with 28 kick returns for 1,479 yards that season. Since entering the NFL, he has totaled 64 punt returns for 804 yards and 38 kick returns for 3,891 yards.

While the trade cost Seattle valuable draft capital, general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald view Shaheed as both a short-term boost and a potential long-term asset.

The Seahawks (6-2) host the Arizona Cardinals (3-5) in Week 10.