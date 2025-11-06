After losing to the Toronto Raptors, the Milwaukee Bucks don't play again until this Friday. But superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be aching for some basketball action on Wednesday evening, as he wondered out loud on social media whether he could play for the Marquette Golden Eagles hoops squad that is scheduled to face off against the Southern Jaguars.

“Random thoughts as I sit in my living room…do I have college eligibility??? Can I suit up for Marquette tonight? 🤔💭,” the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player wrote in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, that has since gone viral.

The Bucks are back in Cream City after a two-game road trip that saw them beat the Indiana Pacers and lose to the Raptors, respectively, so Antetokounmpo has time to charge up for this coming Friday's showdown against the impressive Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum — the same building where the Golden Eagles will face Southern.

First of all, Giannis Antetokounmpo is not eligible to play college basketball even if he didn't see action in the NCAA before.

Article Continues Below

It would make Marquette basketball head coach Shaka Smart's job a whole lot easier if, theoretically speaking, the future Basketball Hall of Famer is to don Golden Eagles threads. Marquette might not even need a coach to be successful on the floor under such fantastical circumstances. It would be Antetokounmpo taking the rest of the nation to school.

Even the pros are having a hard time slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo. So far in the 2025-26 NBA season, the “Greek Freak” is putting up 32.3 points on a 70 percent effective field goal percentage, 12.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists through seven games.

If Marquette needed someone like Antetokounmpo to help them win a game, it's not going to be this one versus the lowly Jaguars. Southern is just ranked 176th in the nation by KenPom, while the Golden Eagles are No. 47.

Marquette basketball took care of business in its first game of the 2025-26 college basketball season, downing the Albany Great Danes at home on Monday, 80-53. It will have a tougher assignment, however, this Sunday, as Smart's team takes on the Indiana Hoosiers at the United Center in Chicago.