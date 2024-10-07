Entering his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Christian Wood is looking to return to form after a down year in 2023-2024. His plans got off to a rough start before his eighth season even began at the Lakers' first 2024 preseason game.

While exiting the tunnel before the Lakers' Oct. 6 matchup with the Phoenix Suns, fans excitedly called out to Wood, though some mistakenly believed he was Anthony Davis. Wood was seen shaking his head in clear frustration and ignored the fans looking to interact with him while walking out to the court.

In an injury-riddled 2023-2024 season, Wood averaged just 6.9 points per game, his lowest mark since the 2016-2017 season. The journeyman stretch big was thought to complete Los Angeles' frontcourt alongside Davis and LeBron James but started just one game the entire year while appearing in just 49 others off the bench.

Still just 29, Wood is coming off a series of knee procedures in the 2024 offseason but exercised his $3 million player option to remain with the Lakers for a second year. When healthy, he is again expected to back up Davis and Rui Hachimura, particularly following the latter's strong showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lakers fall to 0-2 in the preseason with loss to Suns

Although the games are functionally meaningless, the Lakers are off to a rough 0-2 start in the preseason after losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns opened their season. Unlike their preseason opener, most of the Lakers' traditional starters and key players took the court against the Suns in a 118-114 losing effort. Wood was among the traditional rotational players who did not see any time.

In just 16 minutes, James posted a team-high 19 points with Davis right behind him with 17. James' son, Bronny James, came off the bench to play 13 scoreless minutes, though none of the Lakers who came off the bench reached double figures.