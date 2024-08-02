Los Angeles Lakers’ forward Rui Hachimura has suffered a significant setback due to a left calf injury, effectively ending his participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to a statement from Japan's basketball federation released early Friday. Hachimura felt discomfort following Japan's 94-90 overtime loss to France and subsequently underwent an MRI that confirmed a gastrocnemius muscle injury. This injury prevented him from participating in Japan’s next game against Brazil.

Los Angeles Lakers' forward Rui Hachimura reflects on injury and Japan's Olympic experience

In a released statement, Hachimura expressed his disappointment and gratitude: “As my injury required early treatment, I was unfortunately unable to accompany the team in accordance with NBA/FIBA rules. I would like to thank all the spectators who supported me at the venue, basketball fans around the world, and all the fans in Japan,” he stated. “I think that together with my teammates, we played a very good game for Japanese basketball. I am proud to have been able to play as a member of Akatsuki Japan.”

In the loss to France, Hachimura logged 29 minutes, scoring a game-high 24 points. However, Japan fell to 0-3 in the tournament and subsequently faced elimination from contention with a 102-84 loss to Brazil. Throughout his Olympic campaign, Hachimura averaged 22 points and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

The 6'8″ forward played in 68 games for the Lakers last season, starting 39. He posted averages of 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 53.7% from the field and 42.2% from three-point range. His performance has been vital for the Lakers, who are now looking ahead to their upcoming season.

Uncertain recovery timeline for Hachimura ahead of new NBA season

The Lakers will regroup in September for training camp, followed by three preseason games in October. The 2024-25 NBA season is set to begin on October 22. However, it remains unclear whether Hachimura will be ready to join the team by then. Recovery from a gastrocnemius muscle injury can vary significantly, with timelines ranging from as little as 1-3 weeks to as long as six months to a full year.

The Lakers and their medical staff are closely monitoring Hachimura’s rehabilitation to determine when he can safely return to play. His presence on the court is crucial for the Lakers as they look to improve on last year's performance. Hachimura's versatility and scoring ability make him a key player for the team, and his potential absence could impact their strategies and rotations. The Lakers' coaching staff will need to make adjustments and possibly look for other players to step up in Hachimura's absence.

Updates on Hachimura’s recovery will be keenly awaited as the new NBA season approaches. Despite his limited playing time and abysmal performance in the playoffs, the Lakers, along with their fans, hope to see him back in action soon, fully recovered and ready to contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming season. The team has high aspirations for the season, and Hachimura's return could be a significant boost to their lineup. His recovery will be a focal point as the Lakers prepare for what they hope will be a successful campaign.