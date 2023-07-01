After months on end of links to wing Cam Reddish, the Los Angeles Lakers have finally landed the former Duke standout. Via Shams, Reddish has signed a two-year deal with the franchise after a rocky spell with the New York Knicks before ending up with the Portland Trail Blazers. The minimum contract is for two years and $4.6 million (the second year is a player option).

Reddish spent just over a year with the Knicks and towards the end of his tenure, fell out of Tom Thibodeau's rotation. That's when they traded him to the Blazers in February but the organization never made Reddish a qualifying offer this summer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The 23-year-old did show well in his brief spell with Portland though, averaging 11 points per game in 20 outings. The Lakers have had Reddish on their radar for a while now but could never pull off a trade. Now, they get him in free agency.

While Reddish hasn't developed into the type of player that many would've hoped after getting selected 10th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, he's an intriguing talent for Los Angeles to add, who continues to sign players around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They've locked up Rui Hachimura while bringing in Taurean Prince and Gabe Vincent. Plus, Austin Reaves is still expected to return, and potentially even D'Angelo Russell and/or Dennis Schroder, too.

In 40 games in total in 2022-23, Reddish averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 boards, and 1.4 dimes per night between the Knicks and Blazers. We'll see if he can carve out a role with the Lakers and emerge as a fan favorite on both ends of the floor for the Purple and Gold as they look to make a Finals run in 2024.