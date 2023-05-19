The Los Angeles Lakers carried a five-point lead into the second half against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 at the Ball Arena in Denver, seemingly primed for a win despite LeBron James’ embarrassing gaffe.

That lead evaporated quickly behind a historic fourth-quarter performance from Jamal Murray that would prove to be the Lakers’ undoing.

Jamal Murray is Mr. 4th Quarter 🔥 His 23 points were the most he's EVER scored in the 4th quarter of a playoff game, as Denver went up 0-2. pic.twitter.com/og46YACcWk — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 19, 2023

The Lakers were led by 22 points each from LeBron James and Austin Reaves, along with 21 from Rui Hachimura. But it wasn’t enough to sustain the lead in a hostile environment against the surging Nuggets, who got 27 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists from Nikola Jokic.

A bank shot from Austin Reaves helped close the gap late, part of an incredible finish that had fans catching their breath.

AUSTIN REAVES BANKS IN THE THREE 🤯 Lakers are within 2 with under a minute remaining in Game 2.pic.twitter.com/c6rcX37b8D — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 19, 2023

Fans waved goodbye to ‘The King’ as James walked off the court in frustration and NFL legend Peyton Manning watched courtside.

Peyton Manning after Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 👏 pic.twitter.com/KA90BE48qR — ESPN (@espn) May 19, 2023

The reactions were frantic from NBA Twitter, as fans watched in disbelief as James, Davis and the Lakers came up short. James appeared frustrated by the presence of a camera at the end of the game.

LeBron James is fed up with the cameraman 😅pic.twitter.com/7aIjqfrEKJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 19, 2023

James was called out for flopping by Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan on Twitter, to which Lakers fans responded by pointing the finger at Jokic.

Didn’t Jokic flop on the next play? — Kalen Eittreim (@lakersgm24kalen) May 19, 2023

Lakers fans have much to be optimistic, and concerned about, as the series heads back to Los Angeles for Saturday’s Game 3. The Nuggets are 6-0 all-time in series they lead two games to none.

The Nuggets have never lost a playoff series when they lead 2-0. Denver is 6-0 all-time when leading 2-0 in a playoff series. pic.twitter.com/Gwup4EgVMC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 19, 2023

Many Lakers fans on Twitter are far from giving up, but things are about to get serious in a hurry as James and his team prepare for the game of the season on Saturday.