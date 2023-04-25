Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Peyton Manning was one of the most decorated quarterbacks in the NFL during his playing days. He won his first Super Bowl championship with the Indianapolis Colts and the second with the Denver Broncos. On top of Super Bowl championships, Manning was also named NFL MVP five times. With an accomplished NFL star like Manning, have you ever wondered what kind of home a Football Hall of Famer has? Well, wonder no more. This article features Peyton Manning’s $4.6 million mansion in Cherry Hills Village, Englewood, Colorado.

After spending several seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Manning became a highly sought after free agent. Before the 2012 season, he was picked up by the Denver Broncos. But before winning a Super Bowl title with the Broncos, Manning settled in Denver by purchasing a luxurious home in the city’s Cherry Hills Village. The acquisition made the NFL star shell out $4.6 million, after the listing price was reduced from $5.25 million in March 2011. The village is considered to be one the most highly priced properties in the nation.

Here are some photos of Peyton Manning’s $4.6 million mansion in Cherry Hills Village, Englewood, Colorado.

Photos courtesy of: Mountain Living

Manning’s Colorado mansion includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The 11,302 square foot property includes an elevator, wine room, billiards table, a bar, a modern kitchen, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a gorgeous walk-in closet, and a seven car garage. These amenities surely made the transition to Denver easier for Manning. In fact, just a few seasons later, the NFL star would help the Broncos claim the elusive win at Super Bowl 50.

After carving out a Hall of Fame worthy NFL career, Manning can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Manning has a net worth of $250 million. Aside from his previous paychecks from the NFL, Manning also earns from his stacked list of endorsement deals. Furthermore, he is also a well-known owner of several Papa John’s Pizza franchises, a lot of which are situated in Colorado.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Peyton Manning’s mansion worth $4.6 million in Cherry Hills Village, Englewood, Colorado.