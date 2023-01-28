The Los Angeles Lakers (23-26, 13th) have been making slight headway in the Western Conference, but could still use some help on the perimeter. Austin Reaves (10.8 points per game) could provide some-needed reinforcement in that area, but his most recent injury status update offers little clarity on when he could be expected back on court.

Reaves “will be re-evaluated next Thursday” for his strained hamstring, as reported by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. The Lakers guard and key reserve has not played since Jan. 4, missing the last 11 games and counting. The team has managed to clear .500 without him, but the 36 percent three-point shooter could provide solid minutes for LA’s playoff push.

The Lakers have already made a minor splash ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards, so they may just be looking in-house to address any other needs. Reaves gives the team more depth in the backcourt and is another high-motor teammate LeBron James can rely on to make a big play when the Lakers are reeling. Whether or not the front office decides to dip fully into the trade pool, the 24-year-old should continue to be the team’s most valuable bench piece.

The absences of Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV- who could be back as soon as Saturday- have forced the Lakers to prioritize attacking the basket. That is obviously no problem for James, but the impending all-time NBA scoring leader would surely be comfortable dishing out beyond the three-point line more frequently, too. The team ranks near the bottom from beyond the arc at 33.7 percent.

The Lakers will again be without Reaves when they cap off NBA Rivals Week against the Boston Celtics Saturday night.