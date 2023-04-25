Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are now up 3-1 against the Memphis Grizzlies, and that’s bad news for Ja Morant and co.

The Grizzlies are already facing a difficult task of overcoming the two-game deficit. In the history of the NBA, teams who fall down 3-1 in a playoff series have won just 5 percent of the time. However, they really have to face a team led by James.

For those not in the know, LeBron has never lost a series when his team us up 3-1, per ClutchPoints Twitter. That basically means it’s more likely for a team to stage a comeback against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors than erase a 3-1 deficit from a James-led team.

Memphis had a chance to tie the series against the Lakers on Monday, but LeBron James and the rest of LA are just too good and too experienced in such moments. James himself came up clutch in overtime, delivering the game-sealing bucket with 30 seconds left to effectively deny the Grizzlies of any comeback hopes.

Of course the Grizzlies are not totally out yet. They remain a talented team that is more than capable of pulling off miraculous feats. Coming back from a 3-1 hole is not out of the question for them. Besides, one could argue that James is no longer as dominant as he used to be despite remaining impactful for the Lakers.

But then again, are we really doubting a player who has proven time and time again that he is the best player of his generation? James knows what it takes to win in the playoffs, and it might be difficult for the Grizzlies to counter that considering the situation they are in.