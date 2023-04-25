Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

A lot has been said about LeBron James’ lack of clutch gene. But on Monday in their crucial Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Los Angeles Lakers forward proved that it’s just a myth.

With the Grizzlies fighting hard and forcing the game to extend to overtime, LeBron knew he had to step up. And that’s exactly what he did, taking matters to his own hands to deliver the game-sealing bucket to help the Lakers take the 3-1 lead.

James steamrolled to the rim with 30 seconds left in overtime and hit the and-1 over Dillon Brooks to send the Lakers fanbase and all of NBA Twitter into absolute frenzy. While he missed his free throw, his shot put them up 113-108, leaving the Grizzlies with little chance to stage a comeback.

This LeBron James and-1 over Dillon Brooks sent the Crypt into a frenzy 😤pic.twitter.com/bV7QbOVdNs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

Sure enough, fans couldn’t help but heap praise on LeBron James. On a year that he was supposed to be taking a step back and letting the likes of Anthony Davis to anchor the team, he continues to take the lead. Just how many 38-year-olds can do that?

“LeClutch delivered at the age of 38!” an LA fan wrote. Another supporter said, “2023 and I’m still getting these moments. Thank you, King James. Appreciate you, my guy.”

A third commenter added, “LeGOAT.”

Others couldn’t help but mock Dillon Brooks, who made headlines recently for his disrespectful takes on the Lakers forward, even calling him “old.”

“LeBon sees Brooks on him in crunch time and turns into Shaq with that BBQ Chicken. This game was definitely some king s**t,” a Twitter user added.

LeBron James definitely deserves all the praise he’s getting. The Lakers are now just one win away from upsetting the no. 2 seed Grizzlies, and it’s thanks in huge part to his consistent play for LA.