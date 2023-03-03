With LeBron James missing for the foreseeable future, the Los Angeles Lakers are fighting to keep pace in a hotly contested Western Conference playoff race. They managed to win their last game against the equally undermanned Oklahoma City Thunder last Wednesday without both James and Anthony Davis due to injury. But with a play-in rival in the Minnesota Timberwolves coming to town, they’ll need all the help they can get to pull off the victory. The question on Lakers fans’ minds is this: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves?

Anthony Davis injury status

The Lakers big man is currently listed with a “probable” tag as he deals with an ailing foot heading into their Friday night matchup against the Timberwolves. While the designation points to AD likely suiting up, the injury did force him to miss the team’s last contest.

Minnesota sits just a game and a half ahead of Los Angeles in the standings, which means the end result could have major implications on the standings. The Timberwolves could clinch the 3-game season series with a win, after having taken an early 1-0 advantage back in October.

With the rest of the T-Wolves roster save for Karl-Anthony Towns healthy for this one, having Davis ready to bang in the middle will be crucial for the Lakers’ chances to take this one. As of now, when it comes to the question Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is most likely yes barring any pregame setbacks.