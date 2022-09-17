Isaiah Thomas fires back at fake Lakers workout report

NBA free agent Isaiah Thomas got heated over a recent report claiming that he has worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported Saturday that Thomas was among a slew of free agents who worked out for the Lakers as they try to fill their roster spots. Other names mentioned include Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni, Armoni Brooks, Sharife Cooper and Mychal Mulder.

Upon hearing the report, however, Thomas quickly took to Twitter to deny it and ask Scotto who his source is, as he expressed his disappointment on the fake news.

“No I didn’t workout for the lakers!!!! What SOURCE told you that?? Smh” Thomas wrote.

For what it’s worth, Isaiah Thomas’ workout with the Lakers was doubtful in the first place. As mentioned in our earlier report, his chances of making it to the LA roster is quite small given that the team recently got two guards–trading for Patrick Beverley with the Utah Jazz and signing free agent playmaker and scorer Dennis Schroder.

Of course it’s not an unlikely proposition since Thomas played for the Lakers last year, albeit in just four games after signing a 10-day contract.

Here’s to hoping that IT gets a chance to suit up again in the NBA. While it doesn’t look like he’ll be wearing purple and gold any time soon, it’ll just be nice to see him back on the NBA hard court and reaping the fruits of his hard work over the years.