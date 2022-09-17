Isaiah Thomas is looking to find his way back to the NBA, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are giving him a shot.

Apparently, Thomas is among the free agents the Lakers brought in recently for workouts. He joined the likes of Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni, Armoni Brooks, Sharife Cooper and Mychal Mulder among others, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

The Lakers are trying to fill their roster around James and Anthony Davis, having already traded for Patrick Beverley and signed Dennis Schroder recently.

Sources: Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers along with several players, including Armoni Brooks, Sharife Cooper, Mychal Mulder, and others, @hoopshype has learned. https://t.co/v9g5JjWmJF — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 17, 2022

It will be interesting to see if Isaiah Thomas will land a spot on the Lakers’ roster, though, especially with the team already featuring a plethora of guards. Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder are expected to be the lead guards for the team, which doesn’t leave a lot of playing time for IT should the Purple and Gold franchise take him.

Thomas played for the Lakers in 2021-22, albeit for just four games after he signed a contract with the team under the hardship exemption. He then proceeded to take his talents to the Dallas Mavericks before finding a more stable place and role with the Charlotte Hornets. He played for 17 games with Charlotte, all while playing a mentorship role for Lamelo Ball and the rest of the Hornets youngsters.

In the games he played with the Lakers, he averaged 9.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He had quite then memorable first game for the team back then, dropping 19 points on top of two rebounds, one assist and one block in a loss.

Should Thomas fail to make it to the Lakers, though, we’re pretty sure he’ll get another shot at returning to the NBA. After all, he is the epitome of grit and hard work.