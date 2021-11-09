The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets

Morant took to Twitter to share his six-word reaction to Melo’s big night:

they really counted melo out dawg 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) November 9, 2021

As Morant said in his tweet, it’s hard to imagine at this point how so many people believed that Carmelo Anthony was done a couple of years ago. He clearly has so much more left in the tank. All Melo needed was an opportunity. He got that with the Portland Trail Blazers, and now, with the Lakers. At this point, Anthony has made it abundantly clear that he is anything but done.

Melo shot the lights out on Monday, going 9-of-13 from the field and 7-of-10 from distance for 29 points off the bench. The Lakers veteran also drained a go-ahead triple in overtime to help lift LA. The Lakers needed this W after back-to-back losses.

With the Lakers currently dealing with a slew of injuries, guys like Melo will need to step up. For his part, it is clear that Carmelo Anthony got the memo.