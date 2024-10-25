The Los Angeles Lakers resume the 2024-25 NBA season at home on Friday against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers are coming off a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves while the Suns are also coming off a win against the Los Angeles Clippers. But the Lakers will be without reserve guard Jalen Hood-Schifino who appeared on the team's injury report due to an illness.

In addition to Hood-Schifino, Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Koloko remain on the Lakers' injury report and out. Wood and Vanderbilt are recovering from injury while Koloko is awaiting clearance from the NBA's Fitness-To-Play Panel.

Vanderbilt in particular is expected to play a major role in the Lakers rotation. Wood will likely be battling Jaxson Hayes for backup center minutes while Koloko will be in the G League as part of his two-way contract.

Jalen Hood-Schifino did not see any playing time during the Lakers' win against the Wolves. He was drafted by the Lakers with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Most of the on-court reps Hood-Schifino saw during was with the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

What role can Jalen Hood-Schifino play?



It's tough to envision Jalen Hood-Schifino playing a major role for the Lakers this season. He already has Gabe Vincent ahead of him on the point guard depth chart and he's likely battling Bronny James for the very back end of the rotation.

In all, it's shaping up to be another season in the G League with South Bay for Hood-Schifino. And that's exactly what he needs. His rookie season in 2023-24 was cut short due to a back injury. The best thing for him to do this season is to continue getting reps in the G League and proving he can run an offense.

Hood-Schifino appeared in 15 games for South Bay last season. He averaged 22.o points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists with splits of 47.3 percent shooting from the field, 43.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Those are precisely the kind of numbers the Lakers need to see from him this season when he is on assignment.

The second-year guard out of Indiana wasn't all that impressive during preseason. He averaged only 4.5 points while shooting 28.6 percent from the field and 10 percent from three-point range. He did dish out 3.8 assists per game, but that was coupled with 2.1 turnovers.

Hood-Schifino is in the second year of his four-year rookie scale contract, but this might be a make or break season for him in terms of proving he can be a part of the Lakers' future.