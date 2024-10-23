LeBron James has made plenty of NBA history during his long, illustrious career. Most of that history is positive, as James is at the top of the record books in many categories including points scored. James made even more history on Tuesday night as he and his son, Bronny, became the first father-son duo to appear in an NBA game.

Naturally, when you play 22 seasons like James has, you're bound to make some not-so-good history as well, and James did just that in the 2024-25 season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. During the game, James passed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for the most missed field goals in NBA history with 14,882.

James is closing in on the record for most made field goals in a career as well, a mark which is currently held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James is just under 1,000 makes short of Abdul-Jabbar's record.

James and the Lakers got their season off on the right foot on Tuesday night, upsetting one of the top preseason contenders in the Western Conference. Los Angeles controlled the game against the Timberwolves right from the jump, leading for nearly the entire game in a 110-103 win. With the victory, the Lakers have started their season off with a win for the first time. since 2016.

Anthony Davis was the star of the show in this one, as the superstar big man finished with 36 points and 16 rebounds. James was quiet and didn't quite have his full arsenal going offensively, but still finished with 16 points and five rebounds.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this Lakers win was the performance of new head coach JJ Redick. Redick had a phenomenal debut on the bench, as the Lakers were ready to play and played a more free-flowing offense than they have in the past. They allowed the Timberwolves to score just 42 points in the first half, and the Lakers' rotations were crisp and the lineups made sense together.

Obviously it's still early, but there is plenty of reason for optimism after the season opener in Los Angeles.