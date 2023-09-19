Jarred Vanderbilt was one of a handful of players who were picked up by the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline last season and ended up playing a huge role in their run to the Western Conference Finals. Vanderbilt signed a four-year, $48 million extension with the Lakers last week, so he isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and it sounds like he is thrilled to continue playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Vanderbilt's solid two-way abilities at the forward position helped him earn some big minutes with the Lakers, and he should continue to see a lot of the court this upcoming season. Vanderbilt is a solid player in his own right, but he believes that playing alongside James and Davis makes everything easier for him, and he recently explained why that's the case.

"[Anthony Davis & LeBron] are such high IQ, high level players that it made our jobs easier… Its huge, especially coming in mid-season for the top players to accept you… They made our transition so much smooth.” —Jarred Vanderbilt (via "Run Your Race", @TidalLeague) pic.twitter.com/Q0Kj3EAxdE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 19, 2023

Jarred Vanderbilt has bounced around the league a bit during his first few seasons, and he finally found a stable role with the Lakers after his trade there last year. Of course, he's played alongside some other solid guys to start his career, but working with James and Davis, who are both top ten players when operating at their best, has helped make life easier for the young wing.

With Vanderbilt and several of his other teammates getting locked into new deals this offseason, it's clear that the Lakers feel good about their core group that led them on a deep postseason run last year. And for Vanderbilt, that could make things even easier for him as he spends a full season playing for the Lakers.