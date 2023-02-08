As LeBron James closes in on the NBA all-time scoring record, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss couldn’t help but reflect on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s legendary career and how happy she is that a lot of people are talking about him ahead of the milestone.

Before the Lakers played the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Buss was asked on her thoughts about James surpassing Kareem soon. The NBA icon spent most of his career with the Lakers, and so he definitely has a special place on the team’s lore.

Buss made sure to remind fans of that, adding that Abdul-Jabbar has been very supportive of the organization and deserves all the recognition he’s getting despite the fact that James is about to put him in second place on the scoring list.

“It’s tough to see records get broken. I remember when he set the record and people were like, ‘No one is ever going to break this. It’s hard to think about that is going to change.’ But what I really like is it has made people talk about Kareem,” Buss said, per Mark Medina of NBA.com.

“Kareem is engaged. He’s very supportive of the team and what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to accomplish. I think he’s made comments that are very thoughtful. He’s an intellectual. He’s very graceful in how he handles himself. He’s such an amazing human being as well as basketball player. The idea that his record gets broken and people learn more about Kareem the person, I think it’s fabulous.”

True enough, throughout LeBron James’ chase of the scoring record this season, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been mentioned alongside him as well. While people were talking about Kareem before, it wasn’t to the same extent that he’s getting in recent months.

That has certainly put KAJ under the spotlight, but that’s not a bad thing. In fact as he attended the Lakers-Thunder game, plenty of fans heaped praise on him and gave him plenty of respect and love.

Kareem definitely deserves all the recognition he’s getting.