LeBron James is 100 percent going to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA record for most career points. It’s only a matter of when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar will break the record. That could come as early as tonight, Tuesday, against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. However, according to LeBron betting odds over at FanDuel, the Thunder game isn’t the favorite to see the future Hall of Famer install himself as the league’s all-time greatest bucket-getter.

The Lakers-Thunder game carries odds of +130 to see LeBron James score at least 36 points to break the record. Only 35 games separate LeBron and Kareem on the all-time list entering the Los Angeles-Oklahoma City contest. The clear favorite to host the LeBron James record-breaking basket is Thursday’s game between the Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks, which comes with a price of -190.

Based on his season average of 30 points per game, the date with the Bucks should be when LeBron James finally surpasses the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Interestingly enough, Abdul-Jabbar first played in the NBA with the Bucks, who selected him No. 1 overall in the 1969 NBA Draft.

If LeBron James somehow failed to break the record in either the Lakers’ date with the Thunder or the Bucks, then all eyes will be on Saturday’s matchup between Los Angeles and the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors, which will take place at Chase Center. That game has odds of +3100.

Other LeBron betting selections relating to The King’s scoring record chase include the method with which he would supplant Abdul-Jabbar atop the all-time list. A dunk to break the record, for one, has a price of +650.