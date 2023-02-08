While most of the attention is on LeBron James on Tuesday night, fans also made sure to give plenty of love to NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was in Crypto.com Arena to witness LeBron attempt to break his scoring record.

James needs just 36 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring mark of 38,387 points. With expectations that he’s going to do it against the Thunder, plenty of people, including celebrities and other high-profile names booked their tickets for the showdown. And sure enough, that includes Kareem who already promised earlier that he’d be in attendance in the Lakers’ match against OKC and against the Milwaukee Bucks should James not reach the mark on the night.

As Kareem pulled up at Crypto.com Arena, plenty of fans showed their appreciation for him and what he has done for the game.

You know Kareem had to pull up 💯 pic.twitter.com/A1ghHUJzWB — Overtime (@overtime) February 8, 2023

“LeBron will break it eventually. Maybe tonight. But let’s don’t forget Kareem had the most points ever with only 1 made 3 pointer. LeBron has over 2,200,” one fan commented, highlighting how incredible Kareem’s record is.

Another fan said, “Actual GOAT in the house!” A third fan added, “The OG Goat.”

“Kareem doesn’t get nearly enough love. Top 3 player ever,” another Twitter user shared.

“If it doesn’t happen tonight, hope Kareem is there when it does. Can’t believe it has taken this long to get to this. Loved watching Kareem play,” a Kareem fan added.

It’s certainly nice to see Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attend the game. It’s definitely a classy gesture that shows pure respect. Hopefully, James can also acknowledge Kareem’s presence once he breaks the record.