Jeff Teague is never one to mince words and he certainly didn’t on the topic of Lakers rookie Bronny James. Brornny James made history last week by becoming the first father-son duo to share the court as teammates in NBA history, playing alongside LeBron James. The Lakers rookie recently scored his first NBA basket in a serendipitous location: Rocket Morgage Arena, the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But, Teague says that he doesn’t see the potential in Bronny James right now.

“I swear to God I’m not hating. I don’t care about Bronny and LeBron play the game, do whatever you want. I hope Bryce makes it to the league too but honestly in my eyes, when I watch the game I just don’t think he’s that nice at basketball. I’m not hating but I just don’t see it. Like when I watched USC last year, I know he was hurt, he got hurt, serious injury, but I’m just like no I don’t see it.”

Teague also said that James has a target on his back similar to what Lonzo Ball after his father Lavar Ball hyped him up during his college years and draft process.

“He’s got more of a target on his back than Lonzo Ball. Mind you Lonzo was a number 2 pick, he’s the 55th pick. When people see Bronny coming in the game their eyes are like, yeah I’m on that. If they can get a highlight on him, they’re viral for 2 weeks.”

When Teague’s cohost Brandon Hendricks brought up that James could get a highlight on someone else, Teague immediately shot it down and said that he doesn’t see that happening.

“He’s not that’s what I’m saying. He’s isn’t about to do s—t. They’re going to play so hard when he gets the ball. He’s probably like, ‘Bro, I’m the 55th pick why are you so hard. Bro you’re going to make me go viral.'”

Teague then looked back on his first time facing off against Lonzo Ball.

“I played him (Lonzo Ball) his first preseason game. Cooked him, I couldn’t wait. That was my first game in Minnesota, first preseason game as soon as I got in the game I was clowning. We played him in Anaheim or somewhere out there. I was clowning but it was him, I wanted to make sure this n—- knows he ain’t like that.”

Teague is notably one of the few current or former NBA players to criticize Bronny James. It’s unclear what Bronny James’s NBA future will be but he certainly will have a lot of attention on him throughout his journey to see if he proves doubters wrong.