The JJ Redick era got off to a great start for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday evening in a game that saw LeBron James and Bronny James take the court together, marking the first time a father and son duo had done so in the NBA. The more important storyline was the fact that the Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves to open up their season at 1-0, but the James family moment tugged at the heartstrings of even some of the four time MVP's most outspoken critics.

One of those critics over the years has been former FS1 sports media personality Skip Bayless. However, even Bayless was loving what he saw play out on the Crypto.com Arena hardwood on Tuesday.

“Bronny James seems like such a great kid,” wrote Bayless on his account on X, formerly Twitter.

After the game, Bayless posted a video to the account relaying his thoughts.

“Man, that was very special,” said Bayless. “That was very, very special. Odds billion to one against Bronny James even being remotely good enough at this age to be on any NBA court. Most superstars' children just aren't. Odds trillion to one that LeBron James would defy injury and last this long in the National Basketball Association playing at this level. To see him and his son together on an NBA court in a real live NBA court was very special.”

Of course, Bayless had to stay true to form in some respect, as he was able to get at least one jab in at the Kid from Akron late in the game.

“Love LeBron finally making his first 3 once the game has been decided,” wrote Bayless.

A solid start for the Lakers

While the Bronny James-LeBron James moment in the second quarter will dominate the headlines, the bigger story for Lakers fans was the fact that their team made relatively easy work of a squad in the Timberwolves that made the Western Conference Finals a season ago.

Making matters even more impressive for the Lakers was the fact that the elder James did not have a good game, shooting abysmally from the field, but the team was still in control from essentially start to finish.

In any case, the Lakers will now have a couple of days off before they next take the court on Friday evening, once again at home vs the Phoenix Suns. That game is slated to tip off at 10:00 PM ET.