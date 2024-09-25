Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has dealt with a good amount of scrutiny since arriving. When the Lakers hired JJ Redick, it created a variety of questions. Many were unsure if he was fit for the job due to his lack of professional coaching experience. On the Lowe Post Podcast with Zach Lowe, Redick explained how he didn't take any shortcuts to have his current job.

I brought this up earlier, there are only 30 of us,” Redick said. “It’s a very hard thing to do. There hasn’t been a moment that I haven’t felt an extreme level of gratitude. Yes, I feel lucky that I got this opportunity but I know I deserved this opportunity as well.

“It’s not because I spent seven years as an assistant coach. It’s because I’ve worked my a** off on this craft of basketball for the last 32 years. I’m in this position because of that, not because I skipped the line.”

Redick had a plethora of experience as a player. He spent 15 years in the NBA and provided value as a true threat from the outside. Once his playing career wrapped up, Redick launched his podcast, “The Old Man and the Three” which garnered much traction. His basketball IQ, and breaking down the intricacies of the game made everyone listen.

Is there concern about Lakers' head coach JJ Redick?

While star player after star player appeared on the podcast, Lakers forward LeBron James was the biggest surprise. Both Redick and James started the “Mind the Game” podcast. Their knowledge of the game spread like wildfire, and the wheels were turning for the possibility of the two teaming up in the future.

Redick isn’t the first former player to get a head coaching job without prior coaching experience. Steve Nash, Derek Fisher, Steve Kerr, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson, Isiah Thomas, Larry Bird, and Doc Rivers have all been in the same situation. While coaches like Kerr have taken a franchise to the promised land, some like Fisher struggled. Although his success is unknown, Redick feels he earned his head coaching job and had the Lakers' seal of approval.

“I think there’s a little bit of a misconception around the idea of someone deserving something or someone not deserving something,” Redick said. “Ultimately it’s an organization's charge to find a coach that’s the right fit for that team and that organization with whatever skill sets they may have. I would love for certain guys, some guys I played with, to have the opportunity to become a head coach in the NBA.”

The Lakers open their season against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it will be the world's first glimpse at Redick as head coach.