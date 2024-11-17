The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing some good basketball so far this season, and it's because of head coach JJ Redick. Even though this may be his first year as a coach, it almost feels like he's been doing this professionally for years with the way he has the Lakers playing. It was great to see Redick get his first-ever win as a coach, and it may have been even better to see him get his first technical, which was in their latest game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Austin Reaves drove to the rim and was hit by a few Pelicans' defenders and no foul was called, and you can see Redick come across the announcer's table and say something to the ref, which made them blow the whistle and give him a technical.

It doesn't look like Redick is afraid to express himself and support his team, so he'll definitely be getting more technical fouls as the season progresses.

JJ Redick has impressed as Lakers' head coach

The Lakers are currently 9-4 and fourth in the Western Conference, and JJ Redick has been impressive so far as their head coach. One of the biggest things that he's done is unlock Anthony Davis, who is playing like the best player in the NBA right now. He's also given LeBron James a chance not to do too much on the floor, but when he needs to, he gets in that mode.

The supporting cast has played well such as Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, and making the move of bringing D'Angelo Russell off the bench has worked out as well.

If the Lakers can continue to play at this pace and stay healthy, they'll continue to be atop the Western Conference for the season and surprise some people who didn't think they'd be very good.