Kendrick Nunn did not exactly find much success with the Los Angeles Lakers on the court last season. As a matter of fact, he didn’t even play a single minute for the team last year due to injury.

Be that as it may, what is clear is that Nunn is winning off the court. The 26-year-old recently made an announcement with his girlfirend, Blen Kiya, that they now have a baby on the way. Kiya shared a handful of photos on her Instagram as she showed off her baby bump:

For his part, Nunn also posted a few photos on his IG Stories as the couple celebrated their baby shower recently. Apparently, they’re having a girl!

Kiya already looks far along in her pregnancy now so she should be giving birth in a few months/weeks’ time. Congratulations to the happy couple on this amazing blessing.

For his part, Kendrick Nunn is also focused on his return to action. The 6-foot-2 point guard recently came out with a statement telling Lakers fans about what they should expect from him this coming season. Nunn pointed to his consistency as one of his best features, and that he hopes to be able to bring this to the table for the team come 2022-23.

A major knee injury prevented Nunn from taking the court for the Lakers last year. It appears that he’s now fully recovered from the injury, and he is expected to be ready to start the new campaign for LA.