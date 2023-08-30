Giannis Antetokounmpo is the face of the Milwaukee Bucks, but could that be set to change in the near future? Antetokounmpo recently made some eye-opening comments in regards to a potential extension with the Bucks, indicating that he could be plotting a way out of Milwaukee in due time. If that's the case, Keyshawn Johnson wants to see Antetokounmpo end up with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While Johnson is known more so for his successful NFL career, he has always been a fan of the Lakers in the NBA, as he was born and raised in Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo has managed to make due as a superstar playing for a smaller-market team in the Bucks, but Johnson believes that a move to Los Angeles to help lead their next title team could be precisely what both sides are looking for.

"When we want big stars, we get them… Giannis is an international star. Los Angeles ain’t Milwaukee… He can be part of the next [title run].” Keyshawn Johnson wants to see the Greek Freak in purple and gold 👀 (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/MP0ZyuQDJj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2023

The Lakers are trying to make things work with LeBron James and Anthony Davis currently, and it's clear that adding Antetokounmpo would solve many of their problems. Antetokounmpo is still just 28 years old, and has already proven himself to be one of the all-time greats in the NBA. Adding him at some point in the future would undoubtedly help the Lakers' title aspirations out.

The problem is that doing so is a lot easier said than done. The Lakers have a perilously thin amount of trade assets, and they may not have the money needed to hand Antetokounmpo the monster deal he will surely command. Sure, adding Giannis Antetokounmpo is nice in theory as Keyshawn Johnson points out here, but actually making it happen is going to be quite tough if the Lakers ever find themselves in this hypothetical situation.