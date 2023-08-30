Former NBA player Eddie Johnson has some thoughts on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent non-commitment to stay in Milwaukee in the long term. Johnson recently addressed his position on Antetokounpo's comments on Sirius XM NBA Radio.

“I think the pressure now is on him to say ‘OK, I want to duplicate what I did a couple of years ago,” said Johnson. “I think he's sending a message not only to just his teammates but to the front office as well that I'm not satisfied here.”

Johnson went on to reference Giannis Antetokounmpo's theoretical place in the NBA hierarchy alongside fellow stars like newly minted Finals MVP Nikola Jokic as a reason for his turning up the pressure on Milwaukee.

Last week, Antetokounmpo said he would not commit to an extension with the Bucks without the assurance that the team would continue competing for championships over the long haul.

The 2022-23 season ended in shocking fashion for the Bucks, as number-one-seeded Milwaukee was dispatched in just five games by eight-seeded Miami.

While Antetokounmpo is still under contract for the next few years, it is important to remember that this is the modern NBA we're talking about, where a player can seemingly demand and receive a trade at a moment's notice.

There's no reason to believe that Antetokounmpo falls into that category just yet. Still, Bucks fans will definitely be hoping for a much deeper playoff run in 2023-24, and preferably another championship to truly put to rest these concerns.