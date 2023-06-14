According to three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Jamal Crawford, it took him seven years in the league before the late, great Kobe Bryant even acknowledged his mere existence. In fact, Crawford had to score 30 points in the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers for Byrant to give him a special shoutout after the game.

Crawford has nothing but love for Kobe. He had some high praise for the Lakers icon as Crawford described his own personal experience in going up against Bryant through all those years:

“Guarding him was like no other. He was literally the best player I've ever played against,” Crawford said. “He had no fear. He could go 1-for-15 and think he was hot. His work ethic, his skill. When you knew you were going to play against him, he wanted to take your heart but you lost sleep the night before.”

Crawford then got a bit emotional as he recalled the last time he saw Kobe. This was nearly a year before his untimely passing, and while Jamal didn't even get the chance to speak with Bryant at that time, it is clear that that moment has stuck with him all these years:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The last time I saw him, he was with his daughter in the All-Star Game in Vegas, I believe it's 2019,” Crawford said. “I was across the court and he didn't really see me until I was about to get up and leave. He looks, and then he starts doing my behind-the-back, and he told his friend next to him, ‘Man, his behind-the-back.' And then he [bowed]. I walked out, (that was the) last time I saw him.”

"I was in the league 7 years before he acknowledged me or even knew that I existed. Guarding him was like no other. He was literally the best player I've ever played against." This Kobe Bryant story from @JCrossover is amazing 🙌 (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/5h7Yw9wawT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 14, 2023

That's tough. A lot of people have their own Kobe Bryant story involving their last encounter with the fallen Lakers legend. This one from Jamal Crawford, however, just gives you all the feels.

We miss you, Kobe. Rest in power.