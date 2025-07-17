Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have truly become a lasting symbol of community pride in Western New York. Now, Allen is taking that special connection to an even higher level with a meaningful and unique role at New Era Cap. The NFL MVP has officially stepped into the newly created position of Director of Billustration. This distinctive title highlights his growing impact off the field and makes him the very first New Era ambassador to hold an equity stake in the globally recognized company.

Allen is blending football, fashion, and philanthropy in this newly announced role. As Billustration's Director, he will personally work with young patients at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo. Every week, leading up to each Bills home game, one young patient will have the special opportunity to design a custom 9FORTY Billustration Team Cap for Allen to wear during his highly anticipated pregame tunnel walks proudly. After each matchup, these one-of-a-kind caps will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going directly to the Patricia Allen Fund. This foundation supports critical pediatric care services for children and families in Buffalo and the surrounding region.

Bills QB and NFL MVP Allen now will be an equity partner with Buffalo-based @NewEraCap, and he will be working with patients at Oishei Children's Hospital to create custom hats he will wear before each home game this season. Allen is becoming the “Director of Billustration” for… pic.twitter.com/TacR99zh24 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

In 2018, Allen began a meaningful partnership with New Era Cap while he was a rookie in the NFL, and now it has turned into an even greater partnership that is a special collection of Billustration caps, the first official release of which will be on 716 Day, as it is a special day to Buffalonians. The cap design was based on a playful sketch that Allen hand-drew as a rookie, and perfectly represents his authentic connection to the team he plays for and the community he now calls home.

In addition to changing/impacting the football landscape, Allen is expanding his footprint in the business world by creating his first professional LinkedIn account. Allen will now share updates about his creative and business projects, initiatives, and other official announcements to highlight his partnership with New Era Cap. This venture creates more distance between Allen and the Buffalo community and exposes his more serious commitment to giving back and supporting charitable causes in the area he is proud to represent.