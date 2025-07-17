Drew Brees will return to the broadcast booth for a high-profile NFL assignment on Christmas Day, this time on Netflix’s domestic feed.

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback is set to serve as a game analyst for one of the two matchups airing on Netflix: the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders or the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings.

Brees, 46, worked on Netflix’s international broadcast last year. His new role on the domestic call marks another step in his ongoing broadcasting journey.

Drew Brees seeks broadcasting redemption as Netflix expands NFL coverage on Christmas Day

A 13-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLIV champion, Brees retired from the NFL after the 2020 season and quickly transitioned into broadcasting. He joined NBC in 2021 and was initially considered a potential successor to Cris Collinsworth on Sunday Night Football. However, Brees’s performance in the booth received mixed reviews, and his stint with the network ended after just one season.

Brees previously called Notre Dame football games and select NFL matchups alongside Mike Tirico. His final NBC appearance was the AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the then-Oakland Raiders in January 2022, where his analysis was widely critiqued.

Following his exit from NBC, Brees made brief appearances for ESPN last season. Fox Sports has also reportedly expressed interest in him as a secondary analyst behind Tom Brady and Greg Olsen.

Netflix made headlines last year when it secured exclusive rights to stream NFL games on Christmas Day. This year, the streaming platform will broadcast two marquee matchups, with Brees set to bring his playing experience and insights to a broader domestic audience.

The Christmas Day games are part of a larger push by Netflix into live sports, marking a new era for both the league and traditional broadcasting formats.