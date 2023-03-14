Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Los Angeles Lakers (33-35) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (33-35) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Pelicans prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Los Angeles has won three of their last four games and sits in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Lakers covered 49% of their games while 50% went over the projected point total. New Orleans has won two of their last three games but remains in 10th place in the West. The Pelicans covered 46% of their games while 50% went over. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the conference foes. Los Angeles holds a 2-1 advantage thus far thanks to their most recent 120-102 victory. That being said, the home team has emerged victorious in each matchup.

Here are the Lakers-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Pelicans Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -1 (-108)

New Orleans Pelicans: +1 (-112)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans

TV: Spectrum SN, Bally New Orleans

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles is getting hot at the right time as the Lakers are now well-positioned to make a run into the Western Conference play-in game. Additionally, LA now sits just 2.5 games back of the No. 6 seed in the West and will likely see the return of LeBron James in the coming weeks. As far as tonight is concerned, the Lakers have a strong chance of covering tonight thanks to their improved defense. Los Angeles has allowed the eighth-fewest points since the All-Star break thanks largely to their trade deadline acquisitions.

The main contributors of those deadline deals have been Jared Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell. While Vanderbilt as averaged just 7.9 PPG and 7.6 RPG since being acquired by the Lakers, he has been a major upgrade to their defense. His 1.6 steals per game have certainly helped them, but his contributions that don’t show up in the box score are what really have allowed this team to thrive.

Outside of Vanderbilt, Russell has been a major contributor on both ends of the floor. Since returning from injury, Russell has put up 28 and 33-point games. He’s dished out eight and nine assists in those two games as the Lakers finally have the scoring guard they’ve been lacking. Considering the Pelicans have fallen off a cliff defensively, look for D-Lo to put up another big performance again tonight.

For as good as the new guys have been, this Lakers team lives and dies with Anthony Davis. AD has been tremendous since the All-Star break, averaging 25.3 PPG and 13.3 RPG. He remains an anchor on the defensive end thanks to his 2.6 blocks per game over that span. AD has averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds in nine games against his former team and he will likely find similar success tonight against a weak Pelicans front line.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

New Orleans has had an incredibly up-and-down season. After looking like the best team in the West at the beginning of the year, the Pelicans are now fighting for their playoff lives. That being said, New Orleans has a strong chance to cover tonight considering they are at home. Their 22-12 home record is among the best in the West, while the Lakers are just 15-19 on the road.

The Pelicans are led by do-it-all forward Brandon Ingram. BI has been on fire since the All-Star break, averaging 24.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.6 APG. He has been highly efficient as well, shooting 47% overall and 36% from three. Additionally, Ingram has torn up his former team with 25.8 PPG in 11 career games against the Lakers.

Ingram is banged up, however, and if he is limited expect CJ McCollum to take on a much larger role. McCollum has been the steadying force on the injured Pelicans squad as he’s averaged 21.2 PPG and 5.9 APG for the season. CJ has been hot from deep since the All-Star break, averaging 2.8 threes per game on 39% shooting. Coming off a double-double in their win over the Blazers, look for CJ to try and exploit the Lakers’ weak perimeter defense.

The X-factor for the Pelicans tonight is guard Trey Murphy. Murphy has been a surprise contributor all season long and has run away with New Orleans’ role as the No. 3 option. With 2.8 threes per game on 39% shooting since the All-Start break, the Pelicans will need him to be dialed in from deep tonight.

Final Lakers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Los Angeles is finally playing well and thus they should be able to come away with a rare road victory tonight.

Final Lakers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -1 (-108)