A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

At this point, there is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers will do everything they can to sign Austin Reaves to an extension this summer. The 24-year-old has emerged as perhaps the biggest bargain in the NBA right now with Reaves set to pocket just $1.6 million this season. Well, thanks to his breakout campaign with the Lakers, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard has now set himself up for a major pay hike this coming season once he hits free agency.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, this situation could present itself as a major dilemma for the Lakers. Simply put, LA might not be able to match whatever offer Reaves is able to receive in free agency in the offseason:

“The most the Lakers can offer outright is four years, a bit over $50 million,” Shams said. “… But then, if you’re Austin Reaves, what can you get out in the marketplace? I think more and more teams around the league, teams with cap space, teams like Houston (and) San Antonio, you have to look at a guy like that because he’s not old. He’s not super young either. He’s kind of that middle-of-the-pack age range guy that is still young enough career-wise that can come in, fit among your group, be a veteran leader to an extent, but still grow and develop with your group. I think there is a concern for sure if you’re the Lakers that he’s gonna get potentially an offer sheet way, way, way higher than 50.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The most the Lakers can offer outright is 4-years, a bit over $50M… If you’re Austin Reaves, what can you get out in the marketplace?” 💰@ShamsCharania on an impressive Austin Reaves#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/GycbAcRUyR — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) May 15, 2023

Based on what we’ve seen from him this season, it wouldn’t be a complete shock if an opposing team (such as the Houston Rockets or the San Antonio Spurs, as per Shams) were to offer him a new deal that’s worth more than the $54 million the Lakers are able to put on the table. Because of their salary cap restrictions, LA might just get priced out here. In fact, as reported by ClutchPoints beat reporter Michael Corvo, an opposing team could potentially come forward with an offer for Reaves in the region of $100 million for four years.

At the end of the day, though, it’s going to be Austin Reaves’ decision. It’s not as if he’s going to go broke if he remains with the Lakers, but it seems inevitable that he will end up earning more if he takes his talents elsewhere.