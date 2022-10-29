Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a woeful 0-5 start and the entire fanbase is already worried about what this season could turn out to be. Anthony Davis is injured again, although it doesn’t appear to be serious, LeBron James has minimal help, and Russell Westbrook is now coming off the bench because he can’t co-exist with the star duo.

What’s clear is the front office hasn’t done a good job of building a competitive roster around Bron and AD. That’s exactly what ex-sharpshooter Danny Green pointed out, who won a title with the Lakers in 2020. Via The Crossover with Howard Beck:

“We know what happened. I think it’s interesting, I mean all the teams that I’ve played for, you try to see what kind of moves they make, what direction they’re going in, and especially if you win a championship there, it’s home, you have some type of invested feeling toward that city, toward that group, toward some of the players that are still there, the organization. I mean we know what happened, things have changed, they have Dennis back now for cheaper, I thought he was a good fit for them. I thought there was a lot of good pieces that were good fits for the Lakers that they let go or traded away and they thought they had a better fit. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what you need around LeBron and AD.”

Isn’t that facts? The Lakers need shooting and none of their offseason moves addressed this glaring issue. Los Angeles is draining 23.7% of their triples so far, which is dead last in the Association. There isn’t one proven three-point shooter on the roster.

Why not keep Carmelo Anthony? He was actually reliable from deep. Or even bring back Green, a 40% shooter from beyond the arc. Instead, they traded him to OKC after 2020 in the Dennis Schroder deal. The Lakers aren’t doing anything correctly to compete right now. With how their squad looks, it’ll be a miracle if the organization even makes the play-in tournament, healthy AD or not. Find some shooting though and maybe they’ll have a chance.