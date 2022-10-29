The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-5 on the season on Friday, and Minnesota Timberwolves fans wasted no time rubbing salt to the wound by letting LeBron James and co. hear it when the home team’s win is all but secured.

With the Timberwolves ahead 108-101 with just 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the fans in Target Center started chanting “0 and 5” to troll the Lakers. And it’s not like the Purple and Gold can refute it and silence them since they continue to play really bad basketball.

Timberwolves fans serenading the Lakers with: "0-5!" chants 🗣️pic.twitter.com/BigVV5MfqJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 29, 2022

The Lakers played without Anthony Davis who is dealing with a back injury, and they really felt his absence in the middle with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Tows dominating the painted area. The Timberwolves’ Twin Towers finished with 22 and 21 points respectively, with Gobert even grabbing 21 boards in the process.

LeBron James and the rest of LA also had no answer for Anthony Edwards as well, with the explosive guard erupting for 29 points on 11-of-22 shooting.

James had 28 points for the Lakers, but he’s the only player among the team to breach the 20-point mark. Russell Westbrook put up 18 points on the board, albeit on 6-of-17 shooting from the field and 5-of-10 from the free throw line.

One could say that the Lakers did well by losing only 111-102 to the Timberwolves without Davis, but at the end of the day, it’s still a loss and they remain winless. If they don’t resolve their issues, the opposing fans will be chanting 0-6 the next time around.