The Los Angeles Lakers will bring back point guard Dennis Schroder on a one-year, $2.6 million deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. (Schroder confirmed the news, as well.)

The Lakers flirted with Schroder at last year's trade deadline, and a reunion has been rumored throughout the offseason.

Schroder, 29, played for the Lakers in 2020-21. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 61 starts, though never quite jelled with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and shot 33.5% from the three-point line.

Schroder’s stint with the Lakers was most remembered for his rejection of an $84 million extension offer, only to contract COVID-19 down the stretch and struggle in the playoffs. He ended up settling for a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics in free agency. He was traded to the Houston Rockets midseason. Schroder averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 64 games for Boston and Houston while converting 34.4% of his triples.

The news doesn’t come as a total surprise. The Lakers considered re-acquiring Schröder at last year’s trade deadline, and a reunion has been speculated throughout the summer.

Schroder has recently shined in EuroBasket, leading Germany to a 6-2 record while putting up 10.9 points and 5.9 assists per game.

Notably, Schroder marks the second veteran point guard the Lakers have added in the past few weeks — following the acquisition of Patrick Beverley — as the possibility of a Russell Westbrook trade still looms with two weeks to go until training camp. According to The Athletic, a Westbrook deal remains unlikely before camp, and Russ may have to beat out Beverley and Schroder for the starting gig.

Like Beverley, Schroder brings a defensive tenacity that Darvin Ham is looking for in role players (and Russ), as well as secondary play-making. His 2.7 Defensive Win Shares was the second-highest mark on the 2021-22 Lakers — the league’s best defensive team.

The Schroder signing brings the Lakers’ active roster to 14 players (not counting two-ways), one shy of the limit. The team will likely keep one roster spot open for flexibility purposes moving forward.