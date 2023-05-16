A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers have just thrown a curve ball in the direction of the Denver Nuggets ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals. With just a little over an hour before tipoff, it has now been revealed that coach Darvin Ham intends to give Dennis Schroder the starting nod for Game 1.

This report comes via league insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report:

Los Angeles Lakers plan to start Dennis Schröder in Game 1 of the WCF against the Denver Nuggets tonight, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 16, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Lakers also had Dennis Schroder as a starter in their series-clinching Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. The veteran guard took the place of Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting five along with D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. It appears that the Lakers are going to employ the same three-guard lineup to start the game against Denver, with Vanderbilt now expected to come off the bench.

Despite the fact that he was ejected in the third quarter against the Warriors, Schroder was integral to LA’s success in Game 6 against Stephen Curry and the Dubs. Coach Ham obviously liked what he saw with Schroder in the starting lineup, and it appears that he’s going to try and use the same set of starters against Nikola Jokic and Co.

You have to note, though, that the Nuggets are a very different team from the Warriors. For one, Denver is a much bigger side, and there’s no denying that this three-guard lineup by the Lakers does come with its own risks. It now remains to be seen if Darvin Ham’s tactical ploy will pay dividends for LA early on.