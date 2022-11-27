In case you missed it, LeBron James WENT OFF on Saturday night in a masterful performance against the San Antonio Spurs. The four-time NBA champ led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 143-138 victory with a season-high 39-point explosion that sent shockwaves around the league.

If you’re on social media then you likely wouldn’t have missed any of the action even if you didn’t catch the game. The mean streets of Twitter, in particular, were singing LeBron’s praises all night long as The King produced a vintage performance for the ages:

Even a couple of ESPN anchors could not help but heap praise on LeBron and his offensive eruption on Saturday, which also included no less than seven triples on the evening. For his part, Kendrick Perkins was quick to point out how James is still coming up with these crazy numbers at age 37:

The great Stephen A Smith took notice not only of LeBron James’ strong play but also of how the Lakers have improved significantly of late. After Saturday’s victory, LA has now won five out of its last six games.

In case you forgot, Anthony Davis wasn’t even available for the Lakers in this one. AD got the night off following his monstrous stretch during LeBron’s absence, and James made sure that he would be the one doing the heavy lifting this time around. At this point, however, some on Twitter also couldn’t help but throw shade on the Lakers’ front office for the burden they’ve placed on their superstars’ shoulders:

LeBron and Co. get the night off on Sunday before returning to action on Monday. The Lakers will hope to keep it going against the Indiana Pacers as they look to close in on a .500 record.