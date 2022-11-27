Published November 27, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

In case you missed it, LeBron James WENT OFF on Saturday night in a masterful performance against the San Antonio Spurs. The four-time NBA champ led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 143-138 victory with a season-high 39-point explosion that sent shockwaves around the league.

If you’re on social media then you likely wouldn’t have missed any of the action even if you didn’t catch the game. The mean streets of Twitter, in particular, were singing LeBron’s praises all night long as The King produced a vintage performance for the ages:

This is easily the best LeBron has looked offensively this season. 37 points with 8 minutes left. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) November 27, 2022

Even a couple of ESPN anchors could not help but heap praise on LeBron and his offensive eruption on Saturday, which also included no less than seven triples on the evening. For his part, Kendrick Perkins was quick to point out how James is still coming up with these crazy numbers at age 37:

Just a friendly reminder that Lebron and I are the same age. I’ve started my second career and he’s still out there giving these young boys 39 piece wing dinners all flats!!! God Bless America. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 27, 2022

The great Stephen A Smith took notice not only of LeBron James’ strong play but also of how the Lakers have improved significantly of late. After Saturday’s victory, LA has now won five out of its last six games.

Btw…..@Lakers, I see how y’all have been playing lately! I see y’all. @KingJames returned and balled tonight. They’re sharing and moving the ball. I love it. @NBA is just better when the @Lakers are relevant. I damn sure ain’t rooting against them. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 27, 2022

In case you forgot, Anthony Davis wasn’t even available for the Lakers in this one. AD got the night off following his monstrous stretch during LeBron’s absence, and James made sure that he would be the one doing the heavy lifting this time around. At this point, however, some on Twitter also couldn’t help but throw shade on the Lakers’ front office for the burden they’ve placed on their superstars’ shoulders:

Wasn't exactly pretty but the Lakers got the two wins they absolutely needed. Please get LeBron and AD the help they deserve, man. What they're asking of them is just dumb. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) November 27, 2022

LeBron and Co. get the night off on Sunday before returning to action on Monday. The Lakers will hope to keep it going against the Indiana Pacers as they look to close in on a .500 record.