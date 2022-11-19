Published November 19, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Several teams are interested in pursuing restricted free agent Miles Bridges, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

"I'm told there are several teams, including the Lakers and Pistons that are monitoring the situation." – Shams on Miles Bridges (via @TheRally) pic.twitter.com/HGecPaxDWU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 18, 2022

Bridges played four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets and the 6-6 small forward averaged a career-best 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. However, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge earlier this month.

Bridges accepted the punishment issued by the court, and he was sentenced to three years of probation. Bridges will not have to face any jail time, and the no contest plea means he does not admit guilt.

The 24-year-old was charged in May with assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children. Bridges and the woman are reportedly no longer together.

The probation includes 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes. He also must serve 100 hours of community service and undergo narcotics testing.

The Lakers are off to a poor start this season as they are in last place in the Pacific Division with a 3-10 record. They can clearly use an addition of scoring and rebounding talent to help superstar LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If the Lakers don’t improve quickly, their playoff chances will be remote.

The Pistons are in a similar situation in the Central Division. They have a 3-13 record and sit in the division’s cellar. They are 3.5 games behind the 4th-place Chicago Bulls.

However, if any team signs Miles Bridges, he still has to gain approval by the NBA to play, per the collective bargaining agreement. The league has the right to suspend, fine, dismiss or disqualify him as a result of the no contest plea.