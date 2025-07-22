The lore and aura of NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James on a basketball court is virtually unmatched. However, things are taken one step forward when putting the arguable G.O.A.T. of the game up against amateur players. Returning to the Drew League in 2022 for the first time in 11 years, LeBron James put on a spectacle and now, Nike will officially release the sneakers from his memorable appearance in Los Angeles.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Drew League was established in 1973 as a yearly pro-am basketball tournament in Los Angeles held in the summers. Due to its growing popularity over the years, various NBA players of the highest caliber have joined the tournament to take part in the festivities. LeBron James first participated in Drew League in 2011 during the NBA's notable lock-out.

Returning to the Drew once again in 2022, LeBron James joined All-Star DeMar DeRozan as the two lit up the court. James finished with 42 points, 16 rebounds, and four steals while making highlight-reel plays throughout the whole game. Wearing his Nike LeBron 20 in an unreleased colorway, the pair will return in a public release for the first time.

Nike LeBron 20 “Drew League”

OFFICIAL LOOK: Nike LeBron 20 “Drew League” 💞💎 🗓️ August 2025

📝 DJ5423-600

💵 $210 pic.twitter.com/VIIe40SprB — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

LeBron’s full highlights from his Drew League MASTERCLASS 🔥 @DrewLeague pic.twitter.com/97GUdjCpXP — Overtime (@overtime) July 17, 2022 Expand Tweet



First releasing in 2022, the Nike LeBron is one of James' more comfortable sneakers in his signature collection and is actually the preferred sneaker of Bronny James, recently wearing this particular pair for this years Summer League. The pair arrives in a soft pink colorway, monochromatic throughout all aspects of the shoe.

The shoe features a weaved upper, a Nike Zoom outsole, and soft leather panels throughout. The shoes are easily identified by their overlapping Nike Swooshes stitched into the weaved uppers, one of which is outlined in metallic silver. All in all, this is a great looking shoe on the court and it's exciting to see Nike bring these back from the vault.

The Nike LeBron 20 “Drew League” is set to release August 1, 2025 for a retail tag of $210. The shoes will drop via Nike SNKRS app and there's a small chance they could be stocked at select Nike retailers.

What are your thoughts of Nike bringing this pair back?