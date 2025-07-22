With Luka Doncic eligible to sign a contract extension beginning August 2, a Los Angeles Lakers front office executive made it clear that the franchise sees the 26-year-old as a long-term cornerstone.

During NBA 2K26 Summer League coverage in Las Vegas, Spotrac’s Keith Smith spoke with coaches and executives across both conferences. Among those conversations was a message from a Lakers executive regarding Doncic’s looming extension eligibility.

“We aren’t even allowed to do that until next month (August 2nd), so it’s a bit early to talk about that,” the executive said. “But Luka and his reps know how we feel about him. They’ve known that since we’ve traded for him. This will hopefully be a long, long partnership between Luka and us.”

Doncic was acquired by the Lakers in a blockbuster midseason trade with the Dallas Mavericks in February that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas. Since his arrival, Doncic has embraced the transition, quickly becoming the focal point of the franchise under head coach JJ Redick.

He averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.6 steals across 28 games with the Lakers to close out the 2024–25 regular season. In the playoffs, he elevated his performance even further, averaging 30.2 points in a five-game first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers prepare extension offer as Luka Doncic helps reshape roster

The Lakers can offer Doncic a four-year, $229 million extension beginning August 2. Alternatively, he could sign a three-year deal with a player option that would position him for a five-year supermax contract worth over $400 million in 2028 when he reaches 10 years of NBA service time.

Doncic has shown every indication of wanting to stay in Los Angeles. In a recent interview, he expressed his desire to leave a lasting legacy with the Lakers.

Asked what he hopes to be remembered for in Los Angeles, Doncic responded, “The guy that brought championships to the city.”

Off the court, Doncic has also taken an active role in shaping the roster. He reportedly played a part in recruiting center Deandre Ayton, who signed a two-year, $8.1 million deal after being bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers. More recently, he was involved in the recruitment of veteran guard Marcus Smart, who plans to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option for the 2026–27 season once he clears waivers.

The Lakers have begun shifting toward a new era, with Doncic at the center of the franchise's future plans. As Summer League concludes and training camp approaches, all eyes will soon turn to Doncic’s contract decision. While the front office remains restricted from initiating formal negotiations until early August, messaging from within the organization signals a clear desire to secure a long-term future with one of the league’s premier talents.