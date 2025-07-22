Nike's signature Kobe Bryant sneaker line has been massively popular over the last few years in terms of both NBA and WNBA talent constantly preferring his sneakers over others. Thanks to the Nike Kobe line, the low-top sneakers have become go-to options for top talent across the globe and come this holiday, we'll see the return of a Chinese-inspired Nike Kobe 9 EM return as a public release.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was a massive influence in Asia thanks to their love of basketball, but Bryant's involvement and consistent trips to meet his fans in person made him a sort of idol to fans around the globe. Bryant also never forget about his Chinese fans, constantly paying homage to the Chinese New Year with yearly sneaker releases.

This particular Nike Kobe 9 EM sports the colors of China's flag in honor of Kobe's fan base. First released in 2014, the shoes will receive a retro return for the first time since their original drop.

Nike Kobe 9 EM “China”

Nike Kobe 9 EM “China” Returns for Holiday 2025 🐍🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/dXs4pu9dx1 — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) April 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nike Kobe 9 EM “China” Returns Holiday 2025 🐍 pic.twitter.com/6Q5iaC5ZBx — SneakerAlert (@SneakerAlertHD) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet



The “China” colorway is characterized by University Red/Metallic Gold-Black in this case, much like the look of China's flag. The Nike Kobe 9 EM is a derivative low-top version of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite, which featured a mid-calf high top following Bryant's achilles tear in 2013.

This silhouette is based in a Nike Zoom outsole and features synthetic materials along the upper. The mostly red uppers are perforated for breathability and are contrasted by hits of shimmering gold throughout the Nike Swoosh, midsole speckling, and Kobe Bryant signature along the heel. The hallmark detail of these is the snake graphic along the tongue done in the style of traditional Chinese artwork.

The Nike Kobe 9 EM “China” is expected to return sometime during the 2025 holidays with an official drop date yet to be announced. The shoes will arrive on Nike SNKRS app for an undisclosed retail price, but they should be hovering around $190 given previous releases.

