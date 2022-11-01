Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom and his NBA championship rings are under the same roof again. In the pilot episode of this On The LO podcast, Odom revealed that the championship rings he won with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010, which he both pawned in 2016, have made their way back to him for absolutely zero cost at all.

Via TMZ:

“But the story has a happy ending … because Lamar says when he went to the Laker game on Oct. 20, he happened to run into the exact fan who bought the rings for $36,600 and $78,000 each. Odom says the guy — who regularly attended Laker games during his career — explained Lamar should have them back … because he’s the one who earned them alongside Kobe Bryant.”

Odom was an internal part of the Lakers’ two championship teams which were led by Pau Gasol and the late, great Kobe Bryant. In seven seasons with the Lakers, Odom had the best years of this NBA career, during which he averaged 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from behind the arc. His versatility to play multiple positions and fit multiple schemes greatly helped the Lakers.

Odom’s history of troubles off the court is well-documented, but he seems to be in a much better situation now than in the years that followed the 2012-13 NBA campaign — his last in the league.

Let’s just hope that Odom will not be put in a position again where he is forced to let go of his cherished Lakers championship bling.