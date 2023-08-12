To many around the world, basketball players or just athletes in general, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant remains an icon, even years after his death. “Mamba Mentality” will forever live and you better believe Kobe's impact was felt by lots of his teammates, including big man Lamar Odom, who won two titles with Bryant.

Odom had so much respect for the way Kobe went about his business that he literally got a tattoo of Bryant on his neck last year and revealed exactly why Saturday when reacting to the new “Halo” Nike Kobe shoe that is coming out on the 23rd, which is Bryant's birthday:

“He definitely got his Arms around me helping people to be their best everything he stood for!! Mamba Mentality🙏🏾 That’s why he’s tatted on my Neck so he always in my ear!!”

He Definitely got his Arms around me helping people to be their best everything he stood for!! Mamba Mentality🙏🏾 That’s why he’s tatted on my Neck so he always in my Ear!! https://t.co/P9Y3SRPbix — LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) August 11, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Late last year, Odom sat down with Shannon Sharpe and explained just that, saying he tries to live every day with “Mamba Mentality” which is exactly why Kobe is tatted on his neck:

Lamar Odom revealed how he wanted to be everything that Kobe was but due to his personality, it wasn't possible. Regardless, he lives by Bryant's mantra to this day.

Odom played with the Lakers from 2004 to 2011 and even won Sixth Man of the Year in his last season with Los Angeles before joining the Dallas Mavericks. Odom has also said several times since Kobe's passing that his legendary teammate has come to him in dreams before, showing just how much Bryant meant and still means to him.