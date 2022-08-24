Lakers’ heartwarming gift celebrating Kobe Bryant’s birthday would surely make him smile

The Los Angeles Lakers made sure to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s birthday in a way that the Black Mamba would approve.

On Twitter, the Lakers revealed how they surprised the August 23 newborns at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital with Kobe gears. The parents seems to get Kobe shirts and jerseys as well to celebrate the joyous occasion.

The team also sent a letter for the newborns and their families to welcome them to the world.

“One of your family’s most special days has landed on one of our organization’s most celebrated days. On this year’s Kobe Day, here’s to your next-generation Lakers fan. They’ve already got a little of the Mamba Mentality in them,” the Lakers wrote.

That is certainly a sweet gesture that Kobe Bryant would have done as well considering the #GirlDad he was and his love for his family and children.

Kobe would have turned 44 today if he was still alive. Despite him being taken too early, it is clear the Lakers are doing their best to make sure his legacy lives on. He is one of the greatest players ever to wear Purple and Gold, and that is something that will never be forgotten.

A lot of NBA players, such as Kyrie Irving, Pau Gasol and LeBron James, have also shared their heartfelt messages and tributes for the Black Mamba on Tuesday. LeBron himself said that he wants to continue Kobe’s legacy because it’s something he would want.

Happy birthday, Bean!