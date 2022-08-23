On Tuesday, LeBron James joined the chorus of NBA stars shouting out Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on what would have been the Mamba’s 44th birthday.

LeBron posted a clip on his Instagram from a trailer for the ongoing 10-part docuseries, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, in which LeBron discusses Kobe and the franchise’s singular lore.

“To wear purple and gold, it’s a different feeling,” LeBron says in the clip. He echoed that sentiment with his IG caption: “It’s a different feeling wearing that purple and gold!!! #LakeShow #LakersDoc #HappyBdayMamba.”

“Once we got Kobe on the team, all hell broke loose,” Magic Johnson (playfully) adds, as the trailer teases a segment on the dynamic between Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal during the early-2000s dynasty.

The trailer culminates in Kobe’s passing, including a clip of LeBron’s emotional address to the crowd prior to the Lakers’ first game after the tragedy.

“I want to continue his legacy, because that’s what Kobe Bryant would want,” LeBron says.

LeBron adds that he “knew after that moment” the Lakers were going to win the 2020 NBA championship, which, of course, they did.

The four-time MVP previously paid tribute to the Lakers organization and Kobe earlier this month. He proudly channeled the Mamba in a workout session at the Lakers practice facility and panned the camera upwards to show Bryant’s retired numbers hanging above. Then, he signaled his commitment to the Lakers organization by signing a lucrative contract extension that will keep him in Los Angeles for at least two more seasons.