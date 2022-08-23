Kobe Bryant’s 44th birthday draws tributes from Pau Gasol, Kyrie Irving, others

A bevy of former teammates, peers, and stars from the NBA community — including Pau Gasol, Kyrie Irving, among others — took to social media on Tuesday to wish a happy 44th birthday to Kobe Bryant and pay tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, posted a loving note to the father of her daughters.

Pau Gasol, who formed a deep bond and close friendship with Bryant in their six seasons together, wrote: “Happy birthday, hermano. Miss you always,” along with a Mamba emoji and a heart. Another ex-teammate of Bryant’s, Caron Butler, posted a happy birthday message with a clip of Kobe dishing out some classic Mamba Mentality wisdom:

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield shouted out the NBA’s one-time premier shooting guard. Kyrie Irving, a protege of Kobe’s who idolized the Mamba, penned a tweet, as well:

VIII•XXIII

Love you Big brother @kobebryant Happy Solar Return, and 🥂’s to you. You and all the angels celebrate up in Paradise! The Black Mamba lives on…..♾ — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) August 23, 2022

The Lakers themselves have posted numerous tributes to Kobe throughout the day.

Of course, Bryant’s fans and the basketball world continue to remember Kobe every day. Murals of Kobe and Gianna Bryant are still going up in Los Angeles and around the globe. (If you feel like reminiscing on the Hall of Famer’s illustrious career, here are eight iconic and underrated Kobe moments.)

This was cool and special — talked to some super dope artists about Kobe murals, the Mamba Mentality, and more. 🐍💜💛 @kobemurals https://t.co/8g7Li8WWto — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) January 26, 2022

The remembrances will surely continue through Wednesday, August 24th, which was declared ‘Kobe Bryant Day’ by the Los Angeles City Council in recognition of both his birthday and the two numbers he wore, which now hang in the Crypto.com Arena rafters. Fittingly, Pau’s #16 will soon join Kobe’s #8 and #24 in proximity to the two championship banners they raised together.