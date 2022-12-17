By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just can’t catch a break from injuries. It has been just a little over a week since he had to exit their match against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms, and once again on Friday, he had to depart mid-game.

During halftime of the Lakers’ showdown with the Denver Nuggets, Davis had to leave due to a foot injury. He was eventually ruled out of the contest, though latest updates noted that his injury is not as serious as many initially feared.

“A source familiar with Anthony Davis’ injury told ESPN the Lakers big man is experiencing discomfort in his right foot but there is hope Davis did not suffer anything severe. He will likely undergo an MRI for further evaluation,” Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported on AD’s status.

While several Lakers fans were relieved to hear that Davis’ injury is not significant, some couldn’t help but express their frustration about his proneness to injury. He has a history with several ailments, and when it looked like he’s about to have an MVP year, the injury bug came back biting him again.

“Anthony Davis is Paper mache,” one critic said. Another frustrated supporter noted, “Idk how Anthony Davis gets hurt so often.”

“Well Laker fans I guess your boy Anthony Davis is out for the rest of the game. He probably won’t even play the next game and if he does he’ll get hurt in the first quarter SHE Stays hurt,” another critic shared.

Here are other reactions to Davis’ injury:

Anthony Davis is just plain… pic.twitter.com/aq9Bf4UAWi — Shannon Brown (@MethodISMyMdnss) December 17, 2022

Anthony Davis is hurt again pic.twitter.com/ma3NF5b72H — 🐏LARams4Life🐏 (@LAR4Life) December 17, 2022

Here is the play where Anthony Davis got hurt —First glance is his right ankle gets caught on Jokic in the air

—Possible stretch of peroneal muscles pic.twitter.com/LUF5IdeXxk — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) December 17, 2022

It’s easy to see where the frustrations of the fans are coming from. Unfortunately, it’s getting harder for anyone to trust Davis and his health.

Hopes are high he’ll be able to really have a healthy run with the Lakers. If not, though, the frustration of fans are surely only going to intensify.