There hasn’t been much to be excited about for Los Angeles Lakers fans in the offseason. As always, there have been a lot of rumors about a potential blockbuster trade that would significantly improve the roster ahead of the new season, but at this point, nothing has materialized. Right now, though, Kendrick Nunn could provide the spark supporters have been in desperate need of.

A recent video clip of Nunn putting in a full workout session is currently making its rounds all over social media. In it, the 27-year-old seems to be going at full speed, and it doesn’t look like he’s being held back by any sort of injury. Is it time to get excited for Kendrick Nunn?

Via ClutchPoints on Twitter:

Kendrick Nunn looking real sharp 👀 Nunn missed all of last season due to a bone bruise in his right knee. (via expozeofficial/IG)pic.twitter.com/1eJYk5PXXx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 16, 2022

You have to say that Nunn is looking real good in this one-minute clip. There’s some fire in his eyes too, and this points to the fact that the 6-foot-2 point guard is going to be playing with a big chip on his shoulder this coming season.

Since signing as a free agent for the Lakers last summer, Nunn has yet to make his debut for the Purple & Gold. A rather mysterious knee injury prevented him from suiting up this past season, but at this point, it looks like he’s going to be ready to start the 2022-23 campaign for the Lakers.

Kendrick Nunn is going to be like a new offseason signing for the Lakers, and if all goes according to plan, he could prove to be an integral part of the roster this year.